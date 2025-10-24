DAX, Grindr & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Grindr
|+23,64 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Comfort Systems USA
|+18,64 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥉
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+18,48 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Hiab Registered (B)
|-15,58 %
|Verkehr
|🟥
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|-21,47 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Mkango Resources
|-43,23 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cosa Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|Monument Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Newmont Corporation
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|220
|-
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|160
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Gold
|69
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|64
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|58
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Beyond Meat
|45
|Nahrungsmittel
Grindr
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Platz 1
Comfort Systems USA
Wochenperformance: +16,44 %
Platz 2
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +36,49 %
Platz 3
Hiab Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Platz 4
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: -27,23 %
Platz 5
Mkango Resources
Wochenperformance: +18,11 %
Platz 6
Cosa Resources
Wochenperformance: +0,53 %
Platz 7
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -14,58 %
Platz 8
TKMS
Wochenperformance:
Platz 9
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +1,84 %
Platz 10
Monument Mining
Wochenperformance: +13,04 %
Platz 11
Newmont Corporation
Wochenperformance: -14,16 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,33 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -20,73 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: -5,99 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,02 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +6,65 %
Platz 17
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +420,63 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte