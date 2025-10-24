Rath AG Issues Profit Warning Ahead of 24.10.2025
Rath AG's profit warning for 2025 signals a challenging year ahead, with anticipated EBIT declines due to weak demand and fierce competition, despite cost-saving efforts.
- Rath AG issued a profit warning on October 24, 2025, indicating a decline in EBIT for the fiscal year 2025.
- The expected decline in earnings is attributed to a significant decrease in revenue due to weak market demand.
- Contributing factors include order suspensions by customers and intensified price competition, resulting in the loss of several contracts.
- A comprehensive cost reduction program was initiated at the beginning of the year to stabilize earnings, with positive effects anticipated in the second half of 2025.
- Despite the cost reduction efforts, the Management Board expects a negative EBIT of approximately EUR 2.0 million due to the unexpected drop in sales.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, and the issuer is responsible for its content.
