    Rath AG Issues Profit Warning Ahead of 24.10.2025

    Rath AG's profit warning for 2025 signals a challenging year ahead, with anticipated EBIT declines due to weak demand and fierce competition, despite cost-saving efforts.

    • Rath AG issued a profit warning on October 24, 2025, indicating a decline in EBIT for the fiscal year 2025.
    • The expected decline in earnings is attributed to a significant decrease in revenue due to weak market demand.
    • Contributing factors include order suspensions by customers and intensified price competition, resulting in the loss of several contracts.
    • A comprehensive cost reduction program was initiated at the beginning of the year to stabilize earnings, with positive effects anticipated in the second half of 2025.
    • Despite the cost reduction efforts, the Management Board expects a negative EBIT of approximately EUR 2.0 million due to the unexpected drop in sales.
    • The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, and the issuer is responsible for its content.






