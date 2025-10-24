Porsche AG Thrives: Strong Cash Flow Amid Market Challenges

Porsche AG reported a net cash flow of 1.34 billion euros, demonstrating strong performance despite market challenges.

The company experienced record deliveries in the USA and Emerging Markets, with a global electrified vehicle proportion of 35% and 56% in Europe.

Strategic realignment and macroeconomic issues significantly impacted earnings, with extraordinary expenses of approximately 2.7 billion euros.

Group sales revenue for the first nine months totaled 26.86 billion euros, while operating profit dropped to 40 million euros, down from 4,035 million euros the previous year.

Porsche is accepting temporarily weaker financial figures to enhance long-term profitability and resilience, expecting 2025 to be a low point before improvement in 2026.

The company plans to realign its product strategy, delaying some electric vehicle launches while increasing the range of combustion and hybrid models.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Porsche AG is on 24.10.2025.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 46,93EUR and was up +4,00 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.269,09PKT (+0,92 %).





