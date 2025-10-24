LR Health & Beauty SE Unveils Q3 2025 Growth Insights
Despite a sales dip, LR Health & Beauty SE is forging ahead with strategic initiatives and a focus on sustainable growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LR Health & Beauty SE reported sales of EUR 66.0 million in Q3 2025, a 5.0% decline from the previous year, with EUR 208.8 million in sales for the first nine months of 2025.
- The company reported an EBITDA of EUR 2.9 million in Q3 2025, a 59.9% decrease from the previous year, with a total of EUR 16.3 million for the first nine months.
- LR successfully relaunched its fragrance segment with two new collections, creating additional business opportunities for distributors.
- The company is focusing on developing an action plan to improve its capital and financing structure sustainably.
- Sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2025 has been revised, with expected sales between EUR 276 million and EUR 281 million, and EBITDA between EUR 17.0 million and EUR 20.0 million.
- LR Health & Beauty SE is committed to making the company operationally and financially sustainable, engaging in talks with bond creditors and commissioning a restructuring report.
