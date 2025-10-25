Gerresheimer AG Probed for 2024 Revenue Practices
As Gerresheimer AG navigates this financial investigation, the stakes are high, and the commitment to transparency is unwavering.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer AG is undergoing an external investigation into revenue recognition from bill-and-hold agreements for the 2024 financial year.
- The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) initiated an audit of the company's financial statements as of November 30, 2024, focusing on bill-and-hold agreements.
- A total of EUR 28 million in revenues were recognized under these agreements in the 2024 financial year, while the company's total revenues were EUR 2.036 billion.
- Initial findings suggest that the requirements for revenue recognition were likely not met for a contract worth approximately EUR 3 million.
- Gerresheimer AG has decided to have the law firm review all other bill-and-hold agreements from the 2024 financial year based on these findings.
- The company is committed to fully cooperating with BaFin during the ongoing audit for complete transparency.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.
