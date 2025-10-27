Palfinger's Strong Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Shine in Q1-Q3

PALFINGER AG reported a strong free cash flow of EUR 54 million in the first three quarters of 2025, aiming for over EUR 100 million by year-end.

The company's equity increased by EUR 138 million year-on-year, resulting in an equity ratio above 41 percent.

Revenue for Q1-Q3 2025 was EUR 1,684.2 million, with an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 130.7 million and a consolidated net result of EUR 72.4 million.

Regional demand varied, with stable order intake in EMEA, declining demand in North America due to tariffs, and record levels in Latin America driven by Brazil's economic growth.

PALFINGER's sale of treasury shares increased the free float to 43.5 percent, generating over EUR 100 million for strategic investments and improving the equity ratio from 35 percent to 41.3 percent.

The new Strategy 2030+, "Reach Higher," aims for sustainable growth, targeting over EUR 3 billion in revenue, a 12% EBIT margin, and a 15% ROCE by 2030.

The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 32,63EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.






