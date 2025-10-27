Evotec Advances in Neuroscience with Bristol Myers Squibb Partnership

Evotec SE has made advances in its preclinical pipeline for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Evotec received a US$ 25 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb to support the progression of their joint programs.

The collaboration, launched in 2016, focuses on developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and was extended in 2023 for an additional eight years.

The partnership has developed a strong pipeline, including EVT8683, which was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb as BMS-986419 and has completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Evotec is a life science company that integrates breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies to accelerate drug discovery and development.

Evotec operates globally with over 4,800 experts and focuses on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.

