Gerresheimer, Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B)
|+33,99 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Banco Macro (B) (B)
|+25,00 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Banco BBVA Argentina
|+24,14 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Energy Fuels
|-4,86 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri
|-7,69 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Beyond Meat
|-9,12 %
|Nahrungsmittel
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|76
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|66
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|29
|Rohstoffe
|mutares
|26
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|TeamViewer
|23
|Informationstechnologie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|20
|Pharmaindustrie
Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B)
Wochenperformance: +6,29 %
Wochenperformance: +6,29 %
Platz 1
Banco Macro (B) (B)
Wochenperformance: +34,20 %
Wochenperformance: +34,20 %
Platz 2
Banco BBVA Argentina
Wochenperformance: +6,10 %
Wochenperformance: +6,10 %
Platz 3
Energy Fuels
Wochenperformance: -6,78 %
Wochenperformance: -6,78 %
Platz 4
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri
Wochenperformance: -4,00 %
Wochenperformance: -4,00 %
Platz 5
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +113,28 %
Wochenperformance: +113,28 %
Platz 6
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +32,14 %
Wochenperformance: +32,14 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +37,61 %
Wochenperformance: +37,61 %
Platz 8
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -1,74 %
Wochenperformance: -1,74 %
Platz 9
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -35,16 %
Wochenperformance: -35,16 %
Platz 10
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +113,28 %
Wochenperformance: +113,28 %
Platz 11
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -14,68 %
Wochenperformance: -14,68 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +6,82 %
Wochenperformance: +6,82 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -16,06 %
Wochenperformance: -16,06 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,75 %
Wochenperformance: -6,75 %
Platz 15
mutares
Wochenperformance: +3,03 %
Wochenperformance: +3,03 %
Platz 16
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -18,96 %
Wochenperformance: -18,96 %
Platz 17
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -1,89 %
Wochenperformance: -1,89 %
Platz 18
