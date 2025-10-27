Exasol AG: 2025 ARR Adjusted, Revenue Steady, EBITDA Optimized

Exasol AG has adjusted its annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance for 2025 due to a faster-than-expected reduction in business volume in non-focus industries and postponed contract signings in focus industries to 2026.

The company now anticipates a single-digit percentage decline in ARR compared to the previous year's mid-single-digit percentage growth.

Revenue guidance for 2025 remains unchanged, with expected growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

EBITDA guidance has been specified at the upper end, now ranging from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million, previously EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million.

The announcement was made by the Management Board of Exasol AG on October 27, 2025, in Nuremberg.

The next important date, Deutsche Börse Equity Forum; Analyst Conference, at EXASOL is on 01.11.2025.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 3,1750EUR and was up +2,25 % compared with the previous day.





