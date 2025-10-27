Exasol's Strategic Shift: Business Update & Industry Focus

Exasol's revenue increased by 8.9% to EUR 31.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, with EBITDA rising significantly to EUR 3.0 million.

The company experienced a 4.1% decline in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to EUR 39.0 million due to a faster reduction in non-focus industries.

Exasol has adjusted its ARR guidance for 2025 to a single-digit percentage decline, but confirmed its revenue guidance for mid-single-digit percentage growth and specified EBITDA guidance to EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4 million.

A strategic partnership with MariaDB aims to expand Exasol's reach and strengthen its market position, particularly in the US, by integrating Exasol’s analytics engine into MariaDB's platform.

Exasol expects ARR churn to halve in 2026, with positive growth momentum from new partnerships and projects with new and existing customers.

The company is focused on a strategic transformation toward focus industries, with 69.0% of total ARR now coming from these sectors, up from 53.4% in the previous year.

The next important date, Deutsche Börse Equity Forum; Analyst Conference, at EXASOL is on 01.11.2025.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 3,1750EUR and was up +2,25 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,10 % since publication.





