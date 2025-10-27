    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Ajay Treon Joins ISX Financial's Board as Executive Director

    Ajay Treon's appointment as Executive Director at ISX Financial EU Plc, approved by the Eurosystem Central Bank of Cyprus, promises to leverage his 25-year banking prowess for future growth and innovation.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ISX Financial EU Plc has appointed Ajay Treon as an Executive Director on its Board of Directors, following a non-objection from the Eurosystem Central Bank of Cyprus.
    • Ajay Treon has a 25-year career in banking, with experience at institutions like Lloyds Banking Group, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse, and holds qualifications in finance and an Executive MBA.
    • Since becoming Group CFO in July 2023, Treon has contributed to ISXX's sustained profitability and record performance in 2024, while enhancing financial management and risk oversight.
    • The company has strengthened its Own Funds and Net Assets, maintained robust EBITDA margins, and invested in innovation and technology to support growth.
    • ISXX Chairman Takis Taoushanis emphasized Treon's extensive experience and its importance for the Board's financial and risk oversight amid evolving settlement infrastructure.
    • Treon expressed commitment to advancing ISXX's strategic priorities, focusing on profitable growth, operational discipline, and transparent reporting as the company scales its transactional banking capabilities.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
