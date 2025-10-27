Kapsch TrafficCom's H1 Figures Fall Short, 2025/26 Outlook Revised

Kapsch TrafficCom AG's preliminary business figures for the first half of the financial year 2025/26 are significantly below expectations.

Expected revenues for the first half are around EUR 200 million, with EBIT of approximately EUR 10 million, including a one-off positive effect of EUR 23 million.

Delays in large project tenders and failure to win expected projects are the primary factors for the disappointing results.

The outlook for the financial year 2025/26 has been revised, with projected revenues now around EUR 450 million (down from EUR 510 million) and EBIT around EUR 25 million (down from EUR 45 million).

The announcement was made by the Management Board following an analysis of preliminary business figures.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and is subject to EU regulations regarding inside information disclosure.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 19.11.2025.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 6,9400EUR and was down -5,96 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.





