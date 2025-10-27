DAX, Grupo Supervielle (B) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Grupo Supervielle (B)
|+46,55 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Banco BBVA Argentina
|+41,38 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B)
|+37,25 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Organon & Company
|-23,00 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|iRobot
|-24,93 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Intellia Therapeutics
|-47,70 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Telescope Innovations
|Chemie
|🥈
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Cosa Resources
|Rohstoffe
|USA Rare Earth Registered (A)
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|Prince Silver Registered
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|161
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|126
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|89
|Gesundheitswesen
|TeamViewer
|42
|Informationstechnologie
|Borussia Dortmund
|34
|Freizeit
|Silber
|27
|Rohstoffe
Grupo Supervielle (B)
Wochenperformance: +60,38 %
Platz 1
Banco BBVA Argentina
Wochenperformance: +45,45 %
Platz 2
Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B)
Wochenperformance: +50,72 %
Platz 3
Organon & Company
Wochenperformance: -0,58 %
Platz 4
iRobot
Wochenperformance: +12,53 %
Platz 5
Intellia Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +5,99 %
Platz 6
Telescope Innovations
Wochenperformance: +20,37 %
Platz 7
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +16,07 %
Platz 8
Cosa Resources
Wochenperformance: +1,60 %
Platz 9
USA Rare Earth Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -24,23 %
Platz 10
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -17,14 %
Platz 11
Prince Silver Registered
Wochenperformance: -28,45 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,03 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,59 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,94 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -20,35 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,31 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: -8,53 %
Platz 18
