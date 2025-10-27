NORMA Group Faces EUR 50M Goodwill Hit in EMEA by Sept 2025
NORMA Group SE reports a EUR 50 million goodwill impairment in EMEA, affecting earnings but not cash flow, with stable 2025 sales guidance. Details to follow on November 4, 2025.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group SE announced a non-cash goodwill impairment of approximately EUR 50 million for the EMEA region as of September 30, 2025.
- The impairment is due to revised revenue assumptions for the EMEA region in the upcoming financial years.
- This impairment will affect consolidated earnings after taxes but will not result in a cash outflow.
- The company's guidance for Group Sales and adjusted EBIT-margin for the fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged despite the impairment.
- The Interim Statement for the third quarter of 2025 is set to be published on November 4, 2025.
- The issuer is responsible for the content of the announcement, which complies with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.309,43PKT (-0,12 %).
