NORMA Group Faces EUR 50M Goodwill Hit in EMEA by Sept 2025

NORMA Group SE announced a non-cash goodwill impairment of approximately EUR 50 million for the EMEA region as of September 30, 2025.

The impairment is due to revised revenue assumptions for the EMEA region in the upcoming financial years.

This impairment will affect consolidated earnings after taxes but will not result in a cash outflow.

The company's guidance for Group Sales and adjusted EBIT-margin for the fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged despite the impairment.

The Interim Statement for the third quarter of 2025 is set to be published on November 4, 2025.

The issuer is responsible for the content of the announcement, which complies with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.309,43PKT (-0,12 %).





