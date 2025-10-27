Hypoport SE: EBIT Doubles, Revenue Forecast Adjusted for 2025
Hypoport SE's financial prowess shines as it doubles EBIT, driven by strong private mortgage growth, despite adjusting forecasts amid challenges.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport SE reported a doubling of EBIT in the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately €23.6 million.
- Revenue for Q3 2025 increased by 11% to around €154 million, while gross profit rose by 19% to approximately €67 million.
- The overall revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 was approximately €459 million, a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
- The strong performance in the private mortgage business within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment was the main driver of the revenue and profit increases.
- Due to weaker performance from Starpool Finanz GmbH, Hypoport adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to at least €600 million, down from €640 million.
- The final Q3 2025 results will be published on November 10, 2025.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 10.11.2025.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 144,70EUR and was down -3,98 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.308,98PKT (-0,12 %).
-4,93 %
-1,58 %
+12,80 %
-24,42 %
-40,60 %
+49,87 %
-64,38 %
+166,31 %
+735,09 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte