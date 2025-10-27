Hypoport SE: EBIT Doubles, Revenue Forecast Adjusted for 2025

Hypoport SE reported a doubling of EBIT in the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately €23.6 million.

Revenue for Q3 2025 increased by 11% to around €154 million, while gross profit rose by 19% to approximately €67 million.

The overall revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 was approximately €459 million, a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The strong performance in the private mortgage business within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment was the main driver of the revenue and profit increases.

Due to weaker performance from Starpool Finanz GmbH, Hypoport adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to at least €600 million, down from €640 million.

The final Q3 2025 results will be published on November 10, 2025.

