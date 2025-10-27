    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSUESS MicroTec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SUESS MicroTec
    SUESS MicroTec Q3 2025 Falls Short; Cuts Profit Outlook

    SUSS MicroTec SE grapples with underwhelming Q3 2025 results, marked by a gross profit margin of 33.1% and an EBIT margin of 10.5%, both trailing market expectations. Contributing factors include an unfavorable product mix, new site costs in Taiwan, and lower business volume. The company revises its margin guidance while maintaining its sales forecast, planning cost-reduction strategies to navigate these challenges.

    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • SUSS MicroTec SE's preliminary figures for Q3 2025 are significantly below market expectations, with a gross profit margin of 33.1% compared to a consensus of 38.1%.
    • The EBIT margin for Q3 2025 is reported at 10.5%, falling short of the expected 12.5%.
    • Factors contributing to the disappointing margins include an unfavorable product mix, costs related to a new production site in Taiwan, and lower business volume.
    • The company has revised its guidance for the gross profit margin to 35-37% (previously 37-39%) and for the EBIT margin to 11-13% (previously 13-15%) for the financial year 2025.
    • SUSS MicroTec reported a low order intake of €70 million in Q3 2025 and plans to discuss measures to reduce costs sustainably.
    • The company maintains its sales forecast for 2025 at €470 to €510 million, with preliminary sales of €384.4 million for the first three quarters.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 06.11.2025.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 34,65EUR and was down -5,84 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.300,08PKT (-0,17 %).


