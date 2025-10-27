SUESS MicroTec Q3 2025 Falls Short; Cuts Profit Outlook

SUSS MicroTec SE's preliminary figures for Q3 2025 are significantly below market expectations, with a gross profit margin of 33.1% compared to a consensus of 38.1%.

The EBIT margin for Q3 2025 is reported at 10.5%, falling short of the expected 12.5%.

Factors contributing to the disappointing margins include an unfavorable product mix, costs related to a new production site in Taiwan, and lower business volume.

The company has revised its guidance for the gross profit margin to 35-37% (previously 37-39%) and for the EBIT margin to 11-13% (previously 13-15%) for the financial year 2025.

SUSS MicroTec reported a low order intake of €70 million in Q3 2025 and plans to discuss measures to reduce costs sustainably.

The company maintains its sales forecast for 2025 at €470 to €510 million, with preliminary sales of €384.4 million for the first three quarters.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 06.11.2025.

