Nordex SE Boosts 2025 EBITDA Outlook After Strong Q3 Results

Nordex Group has raised its EBITDA margin guidance for the full year 2025 to 7.5 – 8.5%, up from the previous 5.0 – 7.0%.

This revision follows strong preliminary financial results for Q3 2025.

The improved outlook is attributed to strong operational performance in both projects and service segments, along with a stable macroeconomic environment.

All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged.

Nordex will publish its complete Q3 2025 results on November 4, 2025.

The company has installed approximately 57 GW of wind power capacity globally and generated around EUR 7.3 billion in sales in 2024.

The next important date, Conference call: Results Q3 2025, at Nordex is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 22,860EUR and was up +0,97 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.181,24PKT (-0,17 %).





