Nordex SE Boosts 2025 EBITDA Outlook After Strong Q3 Results
Nordex Group is soaring to new heights, boosting its EBITDA margin forecast for 2025. This optimistic revision stems from robust Q3 results and stellar operational performance. With 57 GW of wind power installed worldwide, Nordex is poised for continued success.
Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
- Nordex Group has raised its EBITDA margin guidance for the full year 2025 to 7.5 – 8.5%, up from the previous 5.0 – 7.0%.
- This revision follows strong preliminary financial results for Q3 2025.
- The improved outlook is attributed to strong operational performance in both projects and service segments, along with a stable macroeconomic environment.
- All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged.
- Nordex will publish its complete Q3 2025 results on November 4, 2025.
- The company has installed approximately 57 GW of wind power capacity globally and generated around EUR 7.3 billion in sales in 2024.
The next important date, Conference call: Results Q3 2025, at Nordex is on 04.11.2025.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 22,860EUR and was up +0,97 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.181,24PKT (-0,17 %).
+2,57 %
-2,93 %
+4,46 %
+8,70 %
+62,22 %
+146,55 %
+111,97 %
-9,79 %
+157,56 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
