Nordex Boosts 2025 EBITDA Outlook After Strong Q3 Results

Nordex Group has revised its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance upwards to 7.5 – 8.5%, from the previous 5.0 – 7.0%, following strong preliminary Q3 figures.

Preliminary Q3/2025 EBITDA reached EUR 136 million with a margin of 8.0%, up from EUR 72 million and 4.3% in Q3/2024.

Revenues for Q3/2025 are expected to be approximately EUR 1,706 million, similar to Q3/2024, despite seasonal dynamics and supplier delays in Türkiye.

Nordex ended Q3/2025 with EUR 1,378 million in cash, leading to a free cash flow generation of EUR 298 million in the first nine months of 2025.

The full-year guidance for sales remains EUR 7.4 – EUR 7.9 billion, with a working capital ratio below -9% and CAPEX around EUR 200 million.

Nordex will release its full Q3/2025 results on November 4, 2025, and hold an analyst and investor call on October 28, 2025, to discuss the upgraded EBITDA margin outlook.

The next important date, Conference call: Results Q3 2025, at Nordex is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 22,870EUR and was up +1,02 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.181,59PKT (-0,17 %).





