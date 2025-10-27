Nordex Boosts 2025 EBITDA Outlook After Strong Q3 Results
Nordex Group is on an upward trajectory, boosting its 2025 EBITDA margin forecast following stellar Q3 results, showcasing its robust financial health and strategic acumen.
- Nordex Group has revised its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance upwards to 7.5 – 8.5%, from the previous 5.0 – 7.0%, following strong preliminary Q3 figures.
- Preliminary Q3/2025 EBITDA reached EUR 136 million with a margin of 8.0%, up from EUR 72 million and 4.3% in Q3/2024.
- Revenues for Q3/2025 are expected to be approximately EUR 1,706 million, similar to Q3/2024, despite seasonal dynamics and supplier delays in Türkiye.
- Nordex ended Q3/2025 with EUR 1,378 million in cash, leading to a free cash flow generation of EUR 298 million in the first nine months of 2025.
- The full-year guidance for sales remains EUR 7.4 – EUR 7.9 billion, with a working capital ratio below -9% and CAPEX around EUR 200 million.
- Nordex will release its full Q3/2025 results on November 4, 2025, and hold an analyst and investor call on October 28, 2025, to discuss the upgraded EBITDA margin outlook.
