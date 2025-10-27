HHLA: Adjusted 2025 Outlook Signals Slower Growth for Hamburg Port

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has adjusted its outlook for 2025, expecting less strong volume and earnings growth.

The adjustment is due to increased global economic uncertainties, particularly related to US trade policy and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The Port Logistics subgroup anticipates a significant increase in container throughput, but previously expected strong increases have been downgraded.

Revenue is still expected to increase strongly, but the operating result (EBIT) forecast has been revised down to €145 million to €160 million from €180 million to €200 million.

The Real Estate subgroup expects a slight revenue increase but a strong decline in operating result (EBIT).

HHLA will release its full financial results for January to September 2025 on November 13, 2025.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 20,800EUR and was down -2,12 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,37 % since publication.





