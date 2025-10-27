    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHamburger Hafen und Logistik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hamburger Hafen und Logistik
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HHLA: Adjusted 2025 Outlook Signals Slower Growth for Hamburg Port

    HHLA revises its 2025 outlook, citing global economic uncertainties, with tempered growth expectations and adjusted financial forecasts.

    HHLA: Adjusted 2025 Outlook Signals Slower Growth for Hamburg Port
    Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
    • Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has adjusted its outlook for 2025, expecting less strong volume and earnings growth.
    • The adjustment is due to increased global economic uncertainties, particularly related to US trade policy and ongoing supply chain disruptions.
    • The Port Logistics subgroup anticipates a significant increase in container throughput, but previously expected strong increases have been downgraded.
    • Revenue is still expected to increase strongly, but the operating result (EBIT) forecast has been revised down to €145 million to €160 million from €180 million to €200 million.
    • The Real Estate subgroup expects a slight revenue increase but a strong decline in operating result (EBIT).
    • HHLA will release its full financial results for January to September 2025 on November 13, 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 13.11.2025.

    The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 20,800EUR and was down -2,12 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,37 % since publication.


    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

    +0,47 %
    +0,96 %
    +0,96 %
    +7,65 %
    +26,80 %
    +72,39 %
    +39,04 %
    +61,66 %
    -61,62 %
    ISIN:DE000A0S8488WKN:A0S848





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HHLA: Adjusted 2025 Outlook Signals Slower Growth for Hamburg Port HHLA revises its 2025 outlook, citing global economic uncertainties, with tempered growth expectations and adjusted financial forecasts.