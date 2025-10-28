Unveiling Q3 & 9-Month 2025 Trading Insights
SIG Group AG faced a challenging 2025, with fluctuating revenues and margins amid market uncertainties, as they prepare to discuss future strategies in an upcoming investor update.
- SIG Group AG reported a revenue decline of 3.9% in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, while 9M 2025 showed a slight revenue growth of 0.4% compared to 9M 2024.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2025 was 16.0%, down from 25.0% in Q3 2024, and for 9M 2025 it was 21.1%, down from 24.0% in 9M 2024.
- A non-recurring charge of €320 million was recognized in Q3 2025, primarily due to impairments in various business segments, including bag-in-box and chilled carton.
- SIG confirmed its revised full-year guidance for 2025, expecting slightly negative to flat revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin around 21%, excluding non-recurring charges.
- Revenue performance was affected by weakening consumer confidence, with significant declines in orders as customers adjusted inventory levels throughout 2025.
- An investor update is scheduled for October 30, 2025, to discuss the company's strategy and capital allocation moving forward.
