    Cicor's Bold US Entry: Acquires Valtronic's Production Sites

    Cicor Technologies Ltd's acquisition of Valtronic's sites marks a strategic entry into the US, enhancing its medical tech business and expanding Moroccan capacity, with significant financial and operational gains.

    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor Technologies Ltd has acquired two production sites from Valtronic, marking its entry into the US market.
    • The acquisition will strengthen Cicor's medical technology business and expand its capacity in Morocco.
    • Valtronic has over 40 years of experience in medical and diagnostic device production, with facilities in Switzerland, Morocco, and the USA.
    • The acquisition will add around 220 employees to Cicor and generate at least CHF 20 million in additional revenue.
    • The Cleveland site acquisition provides Cicor with a cost-effective US production location, avoiding higher investment costs of setting up a new factory.
    • The integration of Valtronic's Moroccan site will double Cicor's capacity there, meeting increased demand from a major industrial technology customer.


