Symrise's Q3 2025 Sales Surge: A Closer Look
Symrise navigates the financial landscape with resilience, showcasing strategic prowess and steady growth. With a notable bond placement and revised growth forecasts, Symrise is poised for a promising future. Their Taste, Nutrition & Health and Scent & Care segments continue to thrive, despite market challenges.
Foto: Symrise
- Symrise achieved organic sales growth of 1.4% in Q3 2025 and 2.6% in the first nine months of 2025.
- The company successfully placed an €800 million bond with a 7-year term and a 3.25% coupon rate.
- Symrise updated its 2025 organic growth guidance to 2.3%-3.3% from the previous 3.0%-5.0%, while reaffirming an EBITDA margin of ~21.5% and Business Free Cash Flow of ~14%.
- The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment reported 1.2% organic sales growth, with strong performance in the Food & Beverage division, particularly in the EAME region.
- The Scent & Care segment achieved 1.7% organic sales growth, driven by solid performance in Fragrance, despite challenges in Aroma Molecules.
- Symrise is advancing its ONE SYM Transformation, identifying €40 million in cost savings for 2025, with €30 million realized in the first nine months.
The next important date, Interim Report January – September 2025, at Symrise is on 28.10.2025.
The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 78,61EUR and was down -2,12 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.273,50PKT (-0,15 %).
