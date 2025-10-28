TAKKT: Third Quarter Sees Positive Free Cash Flow Surge!
TAKKT navigated a turbulent market with a positive cash flow, strategic leadership shifts, and a focus on stabilizing key divisions, setting cautious yet hopeful expectations for the year ahead.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT achieved a positive free cash flow of EUR 7.6 million in the third quarter, partly due to inventory reduction.
- Organic growth was negative at minus 6.2 percent, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3 percent, similar to the first half of the year.
- The Industrial & Packaging and Office Furniture & Displays divisions stabilized their organic growth rates despite a challenging market environment.
- TAKKT's sales for the first nine months were EUR 736.3 million, with an organic growth rate of minus 6.5 percent.
- CEO Andreas Weishaar took on the role of Division President for Industrial & Packaging, directly overseeing the group's largest unit.
- TAKKT expects an organic growth rate of between minus 8.0 and minus 4.0 percent for the full year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin towards the lower end of 4.0 to 6.0 percent.
