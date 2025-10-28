Netfonds AG's new acquisitions promise €1.3M EBITDA boost.
Netfonds AG's subsidiary strategically acquires two fund initiators and a Swiss manager, boosting EBITDA by EUR 1.30 million and fund volume to over EUR 650 million, financed by equity and a 2024 bond.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- A subsidiary of Netfonds AG acquires two fund initiators and a Swiss fund manager.
- The acquisition is expected to add an additional annual EBITDA of EUR 1.30 million.
- The acquisition includes 100% of the shares in two fund initiators and a Swiss portfolio manager.
- The acquisition increases GSR's administered fund volume by over EUR 180 million to more than EUR 650 million.
- The acquisition is financed by equity and funds from a bond issued in December 2024.
- Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 43,70EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous day.
-0,45 %
-7,20 %
-6,01 %
-0,90 %
+10,61 %
+0,46 %
+56,43 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte