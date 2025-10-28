SANHA Thrives: Profits Soar in First 9 Months of 2025
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG, a leader in piping systems, achieved EUR 94.6 million in revenue in 2025, thanks to international growth, despite challenges in Germany. The company foresees stable year-end results.
- Revenue for SANHA GmbH & Co. KG in the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 94.6 million, slightly above the previous year, driven by growth in the refrigeration and industrial business.
- EBITDA was EUR 15.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 16.5%, slightly below the previous year's figures.
- Despite weaker demand in Germany, revenue increased by 1.9% due to positive developments in Poland, Slovakia, Czechia, Scandinavia, and the USA.
- Gross profit improved to EUR 57.4 million, mainly due to a more positive product and customer mix.
- SANHA expects stable revenue development for the full year 2025, with a slight reduction in EBITDA and EBIT.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems, active in 60 countries, with around 700 employees and approximately 10,000 products.
