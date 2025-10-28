Logwin: Stellar Business Growth Shines Bright!

Logwin Group reported stable operating results in its Air + Ocean and Solutions segments despite a challenging economic environment in 2025.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 1,034.4 million, nearly matching the previous year's figure of EUR 1,058.0 million.

The Air + Ocean segment generated EUR 841.4 million in revenue, down from EUR 864.3 million in 2024, due to declining freight rates.

Logwin's EBITA for the first three quarters of 2025 was EUR 64.1 million, a decrease from EUR 67.6 million in the previous year.

The net result for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 45.7 million, down from EUR 51.3 million in 2024, influenced by lower operating results and a higher tax rate.

Logwin expects full-year 2025 revenue between EUR 1.27 billion and EUR 1.55 billion, with an EBITA of EUR 74.5 million to EUR 91.5 million, with no significant changes in risk outlook.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of September 30, 2025., at Logwin is on 28.10.2025.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 248,00EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.





