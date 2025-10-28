Logwin: Stellar Business Growth Shines Bright!
Logwin Group sails through 2025's economic waves with stable results, projecting steady growth and resilience despite market challenges.
Foto: Gelhot - picture alliance / Fotostand
- Logwin Group reported stable operating results in its Air + Ocean and Solutions segments despite a challenging economic environment in 2025.
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 1,034.4 million, nearly matching the previous year's figure of EUR 1,058.0 million.
- The Air + Ocean segment generated EUR 841.4 million in revenue, down from EUR 864.3 million in 2024, due to declining freight rates.
- Logwin's EBITA for the first three quarters of 2025 was EUR 64.1 million, a decrease from EUR 67.6 million in the previous year.
- The net result for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 45.7 million, down from EUR 51.3 million in 2024, influenced by lower operating results and a higher tax rate.
- Logwin expects full-year 2025 revenue between EUR 1.27 billion and EUR 1.55 billion, with an EBITA of EUR 74.5 million to EUR 91.5 million, with no significant changes in risk outlook.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of September 30, 2025., at Logwin is on 28.10.2025.
The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 248,00EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.
-0,81 %
-2,40 %
-3,17 %
+4,27 %
-2,40 %
-4,69 %
+84,85 %
+181,76 %
+32,97 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte