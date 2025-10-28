Schaeffler AG Boosts 2025 Free Cash Flow Outlook Amid M&A Moves

Schaeffler AG raises its guidance for free cash flow (adjusted FCF) for fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary Q3 2025 results.

Preliminary Q3 2025 figures show a 1.3% fx-adjusted sales growth, surpassing market consensus of -0.5%.

The EBIT margin before special items improved to 4.5%, compared to 3.5% in pro-forma Q3 2024 and above the market consensus of 4.1%.

Adjusted FCF for Q3 2025 reached EUR 175 million, significantly better than the pro-forma Q3 2024 figure of EUR -364 million and market consensus of EUR 110 million.

The new adjusted FCF guidance for fiscal year 2025 is set between EUR 0 million and EUR 200 million, an improvement from the previous guidance of EUR -200 million to EUR 0 million.

Schaeffler AG will provide further details on Q3 2025 developments on November 4, 2025, and confirms other KPIs, including a forecasted adjusted EBIT margin of 3% to 5%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Schaeffler is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,8375EUR and was up +4,35 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.073,51PKT (-1,43 %).





