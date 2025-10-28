DAX, WISeKey International Holding (Spons. ADR) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Liam Richards - picture alliance / empics
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|WISeKey International Holding (Spons. ADR)
|+29,53 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Cameco
|+20,24 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Wayfair Registered (A)
|+19,17 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Intellego Technologies
|-16,84 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|BayWa
|-17,88 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|RWS Holdings
|-19,72 %
|Dienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Nordex
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Kontron
|Hardware
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|178
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|160
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|72
|Rohstoffe
|Kontron
|64
|Hardware
|Gerresheimer
|63
|Gesundheitswesen
|Silber
|60
|Rohstoffe
WISeKey International Holding (Spons. ADR)
Wochenperformance: +20,86 %
Platz 1
Cameco
Wochenperformance: +0,38 %
Platz 2
Wayfair Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,82 %
Platz 3
Intellego Technologies
Wochenperformance: +0,34 %
Platz 4
BayWa
Wochenperformance: -34,81 %
Platz 5
RWS Holdings
Wochenperformance: +0,96 %
Platz 6
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Platz 7
Nordex
Wochenperformance: +3,66 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -20,17 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -9,64 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -17,23 %
Platz 11
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -4,00 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,04 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -23,11 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: -8,67 %
Platz 15
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -4,00 %
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,75 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: -10,23 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte