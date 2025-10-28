Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Hosts Crucial Meeting on December 4, 2025!

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2025, in Berlin.

The meeting will address a restructuring capital increase, a key part of the company's restructuring plan developed with FTI-Andersch AG.

The restructuring capital increase will involve a mixed cash and contribution in kind capital increase with subscription rights.

Receivables from registered and convertible bonds worth up to approximately EUR 120 million will be contributed as a contribution in kind.

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has granted an exemption from the obligation to publish a mandatory takeover offer under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG focuses on acquiring, managing, and developing German retail properties for everyday goods and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse.

The next important date, The translation of "Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum" to English is "German Equity Forum.", at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 25.11.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,7950EUR and was down -5,65 % compared with the previous day.





