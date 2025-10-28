2G Energy Revises 2025 Revenue & EBIT Margin Forecast.

2G Energy AG has adjusted its revenue and EBIT margin forecast for fiscal year 2025.

The revised revenue forecast for 2025 is now EUR 380 to 400 million, down from the previous EUR 430 to 440 million.

The EBIT margin for 2025 is expected to be 6.5 to 8.0 percent, reduced from the previous forecast of 8.5 to 9.5 percent.

The adjustments are due to a delay in orders from Eastern Europe and a temporary decline in service volume caused by an ERP conversion in Germany.

Despite the 2025 forecast adjustment, 2G Energy AG remains optimistic about 2026, expecting revenues of EUR 440 to 490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.0 to 11.0 percent.

The company experienced a 30 percent increase in order intake outside Ukraine in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year.

The next important date, Q3 Key Figures and Business Development, at 2G ENERGY is on 24.11.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 31,50EUR and was down -2,40 % compared with the previous day.





