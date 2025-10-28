FUTRUE Boosts PharmaSGP's Squeeze-Out Payout
FUTRUE GmbH is advancing its acquisition strategy by increasing its offer for PharmaSGP's minority shares, reflecting positive market dynamics and strong company performance.
- FUTRUE GmbH proposes to transfer shares of minority shareholders of PharmaSGP Holding SE to itself in exchange for adequate cash compensation under a squeeze-out.
- The initial cash compensation was set at EUR 29.33 per share, but FUTRUE GmbH has increased it to EUR 30.64 per share due to capital market developments and business performance.
- The Management Board and Supervisory Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE have amended their resolution proposal to reflect the increased cash compensation of EUR 30.64 per share.
- Updated documents, including a supplement to the transfer report and expert opinions, are available on the PharmaSGP Holding SE website under "General Meeting."
- PharmaSGP Holding SE is a leading consumer health company with a focus on OTC pharmaceuticals, primarily using natural active ingredients, and is a market leader in Germany for systemic chemical-free pain remedies.
- In 2024, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €118.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, and it has expanded its product portfolio and sales territory in recent years.
The next important date, Preliminary Figures Q3 2025, at PharmaSGP Holding is on 13.11.2025.
