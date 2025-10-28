Amadeus FiRe: Strong in Tough Market, Confirms 2025 Outlook
Amidst Germany's economic challenges, Amadeus Fire Group navigates through strategic acquisitions and restructuring, aiming to fortify its foothold in the digital education sphere.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- Amadeus Fire Group's business performance aligned with expectations in Personnel Services and Training segments, despite a weak economic outlook in Germany.
- The company completed the acquisition of Masterplan.com GmbH, enhancing its position in the digital education market and aiming to establish a leading corporate learning platform.
- Consolidated revenue after nine months was €277.2 million, a 17.9% decrease from the previous year, with operating gross profit down by 22.5%.
- Restructuring measures, including a €5.3 million expense, were implemented to ensure competitiveness, resulting in a 79.1% decline in operating EBITA to €9.7 million.
- The Personnel Services segment saw a 22.9% revenue decline, while the Training segment's revenue decreased by 9.8%, with restructuring impacting earnings.
- The Group's equity decreased to €132.7 million due to dividend distribution, and total assets increased by €32.7 million, primarily due to the Masterplan acquisition.
The next important date, Publication of the interim statement for Q3/9M 2025 after the stock market closes., at Amadeus FiRe is on 28.10.2025.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 51,75EUR and was down -3,36 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.028,89PKT (-1,68 %).
-3,54 %
-2,36 %
+5,48 %
-19,07 %
-34,35 %
-47,87 %
-40,51 %
-32,77 %
+255,77 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte