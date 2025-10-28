    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAmadeus FiRe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Amadeus FiRe
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Amadeus FiRe: Strong in Tough Market, Confirms 2025 Outlook

    Amidst Germany's economic challenges, Amadeus Fire Group navigates through strategic acquisitions and restructuring, aiming to fortify its foothold in the digital education sphere.

    Amadeus FiRe: Strong in Tough Market, Confirms 2025 Outlook
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Amadeus Fire Group's business performance aligned with expectations in Personnel Services and Training segments, despite a weak economic outlook in Germany.
    • The company completed the acquisition of Masterplan.com GmbH, enhancing its position in the digital education market and aiming to establish a leading corporate learning platform.
    • Consolidated revenue after nine months was €277.2 million, a 17.9% decrease from the previous year, with operating gross profit down by 22.5%.
    • Restructuring measures, including a €5.3 million expense, were implemented to ensure competitiveness, resulting in a 79.1% decline in operating EBITA to €9.7 million.
    • The Personnel Services segment saw a 22.9% revenue decline, while the Training segment's revenue decreased by 9.8%, with restructuring impacting earnings.
    • The Group's equity decreased to €132.7 million due to dividend distribution, and total assets increased by €32.7 million, primarily due to the Masterplan acquisition.

    The next important date, Publication of the interim statement for Q3/9M 2025 after the stock market closes., at Amadeus FiRe is on 28.10.2025.

    The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 51,75EUR and was down -3,36 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.028,89PKT (-1,68 %).


    Amadeus FiRe

    -3,54 %
    -2,36 %
    +5,48 %
    -19,07 %
    -34,35 %
    -47,87 %
    -40,51 %
    -32,77 %
    +255,77 %
    ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Amadeus FiRe: Strong in Tough Market, Confirms 2025 Outlook Amidst Germany's economic challenges, Amadeus Fire Group navigates through strategic acquisitions and restructuring, aiming to fortify its foothold in the digital education sphere.