Amadeus FiRe: Strong in Tough Market, Confirms 2025 Outlook

Amadeus Fire Group's business performance aligned with expectations in Personnel Services and Training segments, despite a weak economic outlook in Germany.

The company completed the acquisition of Masterplan.com GmbH, enhancing its position in the digital education market and aiming to establish a leading corporate learning platform.

Consolidated revenue after nine months was €277.2 million, a 17.9% decrease from the previous year, with operating gross profit down by 22.5%.

Restructuring measures, including a €5.3 million expense, were implemented to ensure competitiveness, resulting in a 79.1% decline in operating EBITA to €9.7 million.

The Personnel Services segment saw a 22.9% revenue decline, while the Training segment's revenue decreased by 9.8%, with restructuring impacting earnings.

The Group's equity decreased to €132.7 million due to dividend distribution, and total assets increased by €32.7 million, primarily due to the Masterplan acquisition.

The next important date, Publication of the interim statement for Q3/9M 2025 after the stock market closes., at Amadeus FiRe is on 28.10.2025.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 51,75EUR and was down -3,36 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.028,89PKT (-1,68 %).





