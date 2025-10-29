73 0 Kommentare Dexus Financial 2.30%: Key Insights from 2025 AGM Chair & CEO

In a pivotal moment for Dexus Finance, the 2025 AGM unfolded with a blend of tradition and innovation, charting a course towards a dynamic future. Held in a hybrid format, the meeting celebrated the invaluable contributions of retiring board members, Nicola Roxon and Paula Dwyer. Dexus is poised to evolve from a passive REIT to a diversified powerhouse, boasting robust cash flows and strategic resilience. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Dexus is paving the way for a greener future while fostering inclusive community spaces. CEO Ross Du Vernet emphasized the importance of strong customer ties and stellar investment outcomes, steering Dexus towards enduring success.

Dexus Finance Pty Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 29, 2025, with a hybrid format allowing both in-person and online participation.

The Chair, Warwick Negus, acknowledged retiring board members Nicola Roxon and Paula Dwyer for their significant contributions to the company.

Dexus aims to transition from a passive REIT to a diversified investment portfolio, focusing on long-term growth and resilience in volatile markets.

The company reported strong cash flows of $484 million and a distribution of 37.0 cents per security, maintaining a low gearing ratio despite recent challenges.

Dexus is committed to sustainability, achieving net zero for scope 1 and 2 emissions and focusing on creating inclusive spaces that foster community well-being.

The Group CEO, Ross Du Vernet, highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the funds management business and the importance of maintaining strong customer relationships and investment performance.





Lesen Sie auch Schwere Vorwürfe gegen UBS Libor-Skandal: Darum ist UBS jetzt wieder im Fadenkreuz Günstiges Übernahmeziel Bei dieser in Vergessenheit geratenen Aktie lauert jetzt eine Riesenchance! Bitcoin-Gigant unter Druck "Junk Rating" für Bitcoin-Vorreiter – S&P zieht eine harte Grenze! Dieses Comeback rasiert PayPal zündet Doppelbombe: Dividende & OpenAI-Deal lassen Aktie explodieren!





wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

