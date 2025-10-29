Redcare Pharmacy Boosts Cash Flow with 2.4% EBITDA Margin in Q3

Redcare Pharmacy's total sales increased by 27% year-to-date to EUR 2.1 billion, with a 25% increase in Q3 to EUR 719 million.

Non-Rx sales rose by 18% year-to-date to EUR 1.4 billion, while Rx sales increased by 46% to EUR 758 million.

Rx sales in Germany grew by 122% year-to-date to EUR 348 million, achieving nearly 1% market share and 1.2% of total e-script volume.

The group's adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 6 million year-to-date to EUR 44 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1% year-to-date and 2.4% in Q3.

A new distribution site in Pilsen, Czech Republic, is operational, adding a capacity of 15 million orders annually.

Redcare Pharmacy's active customer base reached 13.7 million by the end of September, with an increase of 1.8 million year-over-year, and customer satisfaction improved to a net promoter score of 72 in Q3.

The next important date at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.10.2025.

