    Redcare Pharmacy Boosts Cash Flow with 2.4% EBITDA Margin in Q3

    Redcare Pharmacy is experiencing a dynamic surge, with sales climbing 27% to EUR 2.1 billion year-to-date, driven by strategic expansions and a growing, satisfied customer base.

    • Redcare Pharmacy's total sales increased by 27% year-to-date to EUR 2.1 billion, with a 25% increase in Q3 to EUR 719 million.
    • Non-Rx sales rose by 18% year-to-date to EUR 1.4 billion, while Rx sales increased by 46% to EUR 758 million.
    • Rx sales in Germany grew by 122% year-to-date to EUR 348 million, achieving nearly 1% market share and 1.2% of total e-script volume.
    • The group's adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 6 million year-to-date to EUR 44 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1% year-to-date and 2.4% in Q3.
    • A new distribution site in Pilsen, Czech Republic, is operational, adding a capacity of 15 million orders annually.
    • Redcare Pharmacy's active customer base reached 13.7 million by the end of September, with an increase of 1.8 million year-over-year, and customer satisfaction improved to a net promoter score of 72 in Q3.

    Redcare Pharmacy

    +1,79 %
    -5,54 %
    +4,55 %
    -28,25 %
    -46,40 %
    +87,49 %
    -46,33 %
    +169,50 %
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
