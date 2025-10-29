V-ZUG Holding: 2025 Sales Forecast Dips Below Last Year
V-ZUG Holding AG braces for a challenging year ahead, issuing a profit warning amidst a tough market climate. With anticipated lower sales impacting profitability, V-ZUG is doubling down on strategic initiatives to navigate these turbulent times. Despite current hurdles, V-ZUG remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, targeting a 3% annual increase and a return to robust profitability.
Foto: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com
- V-ZUG Holding AG has issued a profit warning, expecting net sales for 2025 to be slightly below the previous year due to a declining market environment in Switzerland and international markets.
- The lower sales volume is negatively impacting the operating result (EBIT) and overall profitability due to fixed costs, and there is an impairment charge related to a minority stake in a digital start-up.
- V-ZUG is advancing its strategic initiatives "Simplify" and "Grow" to increase efficiency, implement cost reductions, and intensify market engagement.
- The "Simplify" initiative includes procurement savings, process improvements, and leveraging synergy potential, while the "Grow" initiative focuses on strengthening the sales organization and promotional activities.
- Despite challenges, V-ZUG sees solid foundations for future positive business development and remains committed to a medium-term growth forecast of an average annual increase of 3% and a return to profitability of ~10%.
- Key dates include the publication of the 2025 full-year results on 5 March 2026, the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2026, and the publication of the 2026 half-year results on 22 July 2026.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at V-ZUG Holding is on 05.03.2026.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte