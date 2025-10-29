Straumann Group's robust growth secures annual forecast.
Straumann Group's latest financial results highlight a robust performance, showcasing resilience and strategic innovation in a dynamic market. With CHF 602.2 million in third-quarter revenue and 8.3% organic growth, the company shines in EMEA and LATAM regions. Strategic partnerships and the launch of the SIRIOS X3 scanner bolster its digital prowess. Straumann remains committed to sustainable growth, anticipating high single-digit revenue growth by 2025.
- Straumann Group reported third-quarter revenue of CHF 602.2 million, achieving 8.3% organic growth.
- EMEA and LATAM regions showed strong double-digit organic revenue growth, while NAM improved sequentially, and APAC was solid outside China.
- The orthodontics business is transforming through strategic partnerships with Smartee and DentalMonitoring, enhancing innovation and profitability.
- The launch of the SIRIOS X3 intraoral scanner strengthens Straumann Group’s digital offerings, providing seamless integration with the Straumann AXS platform.
- Straumann Group confirms its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting high single-digit organic revenue growth and a 30 to 60 basis-point improvement in the core EBIT margin.
- The Group continues to invest in innovation, digital transformation, and regional production capacity to support sustainable growth despite macroeconomic and regulatory challenges.
