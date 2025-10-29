21 0 Kommentare Straumann Group's robust growth secures annual forecast.

Straumann Group's latest financial results highlight a robust performance, showcasing resilience and strategic innovation in a dynamic market. With CHF 602.2 million in third-quarter revenue and 8.3% organic growth, the company shines in EMEA and LATAM regions. Strategic partnerships and the launch of the SIRIOS X3 scanner bolster its digital prowess. Straumann remains committed to sustainable growth, anticipating high single-digit revenue growth by 2025.

