Draegerwerk Soars: Strong Demand & Stellar Earnings in 2025

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA experienced strong demand, significant net sales growth, and very good earnings performance in the first nine months of 2025.

Order intake increased by 9.0% (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,594.1 million, driven by high demand in both the medical and safety divisions across all regions.

Net sales grew by 3.7% (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,343.5 million, with both the medical and safety divisions contributing to this growth.

Despite the absence of positive one-off effects from the previous year, EBIT was EUR 77.1 million, slightly below the prior year's figure due to currency and tariff impacts.

In the third quarter, Dräger's net sales increased by 10.1% (net of currency effects) to EUR 833.3 million, and EBIT more than doubled to EUR 56.7 million.

The annual forecast anticipates net sales growth of 3.0 to 5.0% (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 4.5 to 6.5%, reflecting optimism for continued business momentum.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 76,90EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.015,43PKT (-1,76 %).





