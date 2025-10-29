Draegerwerk Soars: Strong Demand & Stellar Earnings in 2025
In the bustling world of business, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shines with remarkable growth and robust earnings, marking a triumphant first nine months of 2025.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA experienced strong demand, significant net sales growth, and very good earnings performance in the first nine months of 2025.
- Order intake increased by 9.0% (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,594.1 million, driven by high demand in both the medical and safety divisions across all regions.
- Net sales grew by 3.7% (net of currency effects) to EUR 2,343.5 million, with both the medical and safety divisions contributing to this growth.
- Despite the absence of positive one-off effects from the previous year, EBIT was EUR 77.1 million, slightly below the prior year's figure due to currency and tariff impacts.
- In the third quarter, Dräger's net sales increased by 10.1% (net of currency effects) to EUR 833.3 million, and EBIT more than doubled to EUR 56.7 million.
- The annual forecast anticipates net sales growth of 3.0 to 5.0% (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 4.5 to 6.5%, reflecting optimism for continued business momentum.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 76,90EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.015,43PKT (-1,76 %).
+0,52 %
0,00 %
+21,27 %
+9,77 %
+65,01 %
+87,71 %
+5,82 %
+18,09 %
+1.920,75 %
