Almonty Industries, Advantest & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Advantest
|+24,51 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Focus Minerals
|+12,60 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Boss Energy
|+11,20 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Canaan (A) (A)
|-5,12 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Stride
|-5,65 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|YASKAWA Electric
|-6,93 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Kontron
|Hardware
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|126
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Kontron
|120
|Hardware
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|120
|Gesundheitswesen
|PayPal
|79
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Gold
|74
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|61
|Fahrzeugindustrie
