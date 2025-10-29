    StartseitevorwärtsRohstoffevorwärtsGold RohstoffvorwärtsNachrichten zu Gold
    Almonty Industries, Advantest & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Advantest +24,51 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Focus Minerals +12,60 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Boss Energy +11,20 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Canaan (A) (A) -5,12 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Stride -5,65 % Dienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 YASKAWA Electric -6,93 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 European Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Beyond Meat Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Santacruz Silver Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Kontron Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Arafura Rare earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 126 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Kontron 120 Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Gerresheimer 120 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      PayPal 79 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 74 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 61 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Almonty Industries, Advantest & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.