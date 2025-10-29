Evotec SE to Reveal 9-Month 2025 Results on Nov 5th

Evotec SE will announce its interim results for the first nine months of 2025 on November 5, 2025.

A conference call will be held in English to discuss the results and provide performance updates.

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 PM CET on November 5, 2025, with a simultaneous audio webcast available.

Evotec is a life science company focused on drug discovery and development, utilizing AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies.

The company collaborates with over 800 biotechs and all Top 20 Pharma companies, offering various R&D services and partnerships.

Evotec has a portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, focusing on therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and neurology.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,1070EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.034,57PKT (+0,11 %).





