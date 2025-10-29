2G Energy Revises 2025 Sales & EBIT Forecasts

2G Energy AG has lowered its sales revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year to EUR 380 to 400 million, down from EUR 430 to 440 million, while still expecting up to 7% growth compared to the previous year.

The adjustment is attributed to delays in incoming orders in Eastern Europe and a temporary decline in service volume due to an ERP changeover in Germany.

The anticipated EBIT margin has been reduced to 6.5 to 8.0%, down from 8.5 to 9.5%, due to lower sales volumes and one-off expenses related to the ERP project.

Incoming orders outside Ukraine in Q3 2025 exceeded the previous year's figures by 30%, with significant growth observed in the German market.

The outlook for 2026 remains optimistic, with a sales forecast of EUR 440 to 490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.0 to 11.0%, supported by projects in the data center market and the German biomass package.

2G Energy AG continues to focus on growth, aiming for annual growth of at least 10% plus inflation, while expanding its product offerings and market presence in decentralized energy solutions.

The next important date, Q3 Key Figures and Business Development, at 2G ENERGY is on 24.11.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 30,68EUR and was up +2,42 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.





