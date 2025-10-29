Outstanding! Laverana Wins Sustainable Beauty Award Europe 2025 / When pioneering spirit meets science - German natural cosmetics manufacturer excels in the Pioneer category (FOTO)
Hanover/Paris (ots) - Laverana GmbH & Co. KG was honored with the Sustainable
Beauty Award Europe 2025 in the "Pioneer" category on October 22, 2025, at the
European Cosmetic Summit in Paris. The award, presented by ecovia intelligence
since 2013, recognizes companies in the beauty industry that develop and
consistently advance innovative approaches to promoting sustainability. Laverana
impressed the jury with its scientific excellence in natural cosmetics
development, a holistic sustainability concept, and its role as an industry
pioneer.
The Lower Saxony-based company, headquartered in the Hanover region, has been
producing exclusively certified natural cosmetics for over 35 years,
consistently following its own principles in the transformation areas of
science, nature, and resources.
Commitment to a healthy environment as a source of quality ingredients
Nature is the origin and inspiration for all lavera products. Only a healthy
environment ensures high-quality raw materials and a livable future - Laverana
follows this principle today: CO? emissions are reduced through extensive
measures in operations and through the selection of sustainable packaging. The
company's own large-scale photovoltaic system at the Bantorf site generates 20
percent of the required energy - the company uses 100 percent green electricity.
With the lavera forest project ( http://WWW.LAVERA.DE/WALD ), Laverana is
driving environmental protection further: forests are being reforested,
ecologically valuable areas are being preserved - ideally in Climate Action
Events together with young people - and environmental education and research
projects are being promoted. At the same time, the company is continuously
working to reduce production waste and water consumption and to increase the
proportion of recyclable materials.
Commitment to innovative research and development
Laverana continuously rethinks nature. Through intensive basic research and the
development of special manufacturing processes, innovative products are created
in which the full power of natural ingredients unfolds. The result: care
concepts with high-quality natural active ingredients, optimal skin
compatibility, and numerous market premieres in the field of natural cosmetics.
The research team pursues a holistic approach. Following the principle of "less
is more," lavera deliberately avoids parabens, silicones, and artificial
fragrances. Instead, the company relies on natural, particularly skin-friendly
ingredients. This renunciation becomes an added value for skin and environment -
because biodegradability also plays a central role in raw material selection.
Commitment to 100 percent natural cosmetics
