Outstanding! Laverana Wins Sustainable Beauty Award Europe 2025 / When pioneering spirit meets science - German natural cosmetics manufacturer excels in the Pioneer category (FOTO)

Hanover/Paris (ots) - Laverana GmbH & Co. KG was honored with the Sustainable

Beauty Award Europe 2025 in the "Pioneer" category on October 22, 2025, at the

European Cosmetic Summit in Paris. The award, presented by ecovia intelligence

since 2013, recognizes companies in the beauty industry that develop and

consistently advance innovative approaches to promoting sustainability. Laverana

impressed the jury with its scientific excellence in natural cosmetics

development, a holistic sustainability concept, and its role as an industry

pioneer.



The Lower Saxony-based company, headquartered in the Hanover region, has been

producing exclusively certified natural cosmetics for over 35 years,

consistently following its own principles in the transformation areas of

science, nature, and resources.





Commitment to a healthy environment as a source of quality ingredientsNature is the origin and inspiration for all lavera products. Only a healthyenvironment ensures high-quality raw materials and a livable future - Laveranafollows this principle today: CO? emissions are reduced through extensivemeasures in operations and through the selection of sustainable packaging. Thecompany's own large-scale photovoltaic system at the Bantorf site generates 20percent of the required energy - the company uses 100 percent green electricity.With the lavera forest project ( http://WWW.LAVERA.DE/WALD ), Laverana isdriving environmental protection further: forests are being reforested,ecologically valuable areas are being preserved - ideally in Climate ActionEvents together with young people - and environmental education and researchprojects are being promoted. At the same time, the company is continuouslyworking to reduce production waste and water consumption and to increase theproportion of recyclable materials.Commitment to innovative research and developmentLaverana continuously rethinks nature. Through intensive basic research and thedevelopment of special manufacturing processes, innovative products are createdin which the full power of natural ingredients unfolds. The result: careconcepts with high-quality natural active ingredients, optimal skincompatibility, and numerous market premieres in the field of natural cosmetics.The research team pursues a holistic approach. Following the principle of "lessis more," lavera deliberately avoids parabens, silicones, and artificialfragrances. Instead, the company relies on natural, particularly skin-friendlyingredients. This renunciation becomes an added value for skin and environment -because biodegradability also plays a central role in raw material selection.Commitment to 100 percent natural cosmetics