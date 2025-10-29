PSI AG Projects Increased Exceptional Costs in 2025

PSI Software SE expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025 due to transaction costs related to an investment agreement with Warburg Pincus and a public takeover offer.

The transaction costs are expected to be in the low double-digit million range and will impact both the unadjusted operating result (EBIT) and the consolidated net result.

Provisions for these expenses are included in the third-quarter report, which will be released on October 30, 2025.

Warburg Pincus will provide financial resources beyond existing credit lines to finance the transaction costs.

A cost reduction program in the Grid & Energy Management segment has resulted in additional one-time expenses of approximately 12 million euros.

PSI expects growth in order intake and sales of around 10% for 2025 and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4% after adjustment for one-time expenses.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at PSI AG is on 30.10.2025.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,05EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.





