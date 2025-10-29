Basler AG: Strong Growth & Raised 2025 Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Basler AG reported a significant increase in incoming orders, reaching €171.8 million, a 29% rise compared to the previous year.

Sales for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €168.0 million, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year.

EBITDA tripled to €27.2 million, compared to €9.0 million in the previous year, indicating strong financial performance.

The pre-tax result improved to €13.4 million, a turnaround from a loss of €4.9 million in the previous year, resulting in an EBT margin of 8.0%.

Basler AG raised its 2025 sales forecast to between €220 million and €225 million, up from the previous estimate of €202 million to €215 million.

The company anticipates continued subdued market conditions but remains optimistic due to high incoming orders and improved financial results.

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 18,590EUR and was up +2,37 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,93 % since publication.





