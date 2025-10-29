DAX, ProPetro Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ProPetro Holding
|+31,50 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Canadian Solar
|+22,80 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Flowserve
|+21,82 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Varonis Systems
|-21,71 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Stride
|-24,29 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Fiserv
|-41,28 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|adidas
|Freizeit
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|245
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|112
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|104
|Gesundheitswesen
|Kontron
|92
|Hardware
|Tesla
|67
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Viromed Medical
|58
|Gesundheitswesen
ProPetro Holding
Wochenperformance: +52,61 %
Platz 1
Canadian Solar
Wochenperformance: +2,06 %
Platz 2
Flowserve
Wochenperformance: +10,27 %
Platz 3
Varonis Systems
Wochenperformance: -31,93 %
Platz 4
Stride
Wochenperformance: -36,64 %
Platz 5
Fiserv
Wochenperformance: +1,63 %
Platz 6
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +21,46 %
Platz 7
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -0,16 %
Platz 8
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +4,91 %
Platz 9
adidas
Wochenperformance: -6,64 %
Platz 10
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -32,41 %
Platz 11
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -28,51 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,17 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +1,71 %
Platz 15
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -17,41 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,17 %
Platz 17
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -10,56 %
Platz 18
