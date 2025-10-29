Airbus SE Unveils Impressive 9-Month 2025 Results!

Airbus delivered 507 commercial aircraft and reported revenues of €47.4 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBIT was €4.1 billion, while reported EBIT was €3.4 billion, with earnings per share at €3.34.

The company maintained its 2025 guidance, now factoring in the impact of applicable tariffs, targeting around 820 aircraft deliveries and €7.0 billion in adjusted EBIT.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totaled 610, with a net order of 514 after cancellations, resulting in a backlog of 8,665 aircraft.

Consolidated free cash flow before customer financing was €-0.9 billion, reflecting inventory build-up and production ramp-up.

Airbus announced a partnership with Leonardo and Thales to consolidate space activities, aiming to strengthen Europe's strategic autonomy in the sector.

The next important date at Airbus is on 29.10.2025.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 209,60EUR and was up +1,32 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.150,00PKT (-0,38 %).





