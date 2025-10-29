Kontron's 2025 Profit Guidance Stands; 9-Month Figures Released

Kontron AG announced preliminary financial results for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue at EUR 1,182 million, slightly down from EUR 1,208 million the previous year.

EBITDA increased by 37% to EUR 194 million, including a one-off effect of EUR 46 million from the deconsolidation of the COM business.

Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be EUR 1.7 billion, with EBITDA projected to remain at EUR 270 million, including EUR 220 million in operating EBITDA.

The company sees strong order intake, particularly in railway infrastructure, defense, aerospace, and artificial intelligence sectors.

Kontron will release its full results for the first nine months of 2025 on November 5.

Kontron AG is a leading IoT technology company, listed on the SDAX and TecDAX, with around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries, and has recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Katek SE.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kontron is on 04.11.2025.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 22,460EUR and was up +3,79 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.880,49PKT (-0,79 %).





