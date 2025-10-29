    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 220 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • RBC stuft Airbus auf "Outperform" mit 220 Euro ein.
    • Airbus übertrifft Ebit-Markterwartungen im Q3.
    • Positiver Jahresausblick wurde bestätigt.
    ANALYSE-FLASH - RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 220 Euro
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Airbus nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Euro belassen. Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer habe beim bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Markterwartung übertroffen, hob Ken Herbert am Mittwoch hervor. Positiv sei zudem der bestätigte Jahresausblick./rob/la/he

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 13:37 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 13:37 / EDT

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Airbus Group SE!
    Long
    198,00€
    Basispreis
    1,46
    Ask
    × 14,68
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    224,40€
    Basispreis
    1,47
    Ask
    × 14,65
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Airbus

    +1,75 %
    -0,49 %
    +5,47 %
    +16,26 %
    +47,89 %
    +87,39 %
    +235,84 %
    +238,36 %
    +1.057,87 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,75 % und einem Kurs von 210,5 auf Lang & Schwarz (29. Oktober 2025, 22:03 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -0,49 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +5,47 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 166,78 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 215,38EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 200,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 225,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -4,99 %/+6,89 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Outperform
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 220 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 220,00, was eine Steigerung von +5,90% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ANALYSE-FLASH RBC belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 220 Euro Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Airbus nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Euro belassen. Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer habe beim bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Markterwartung …