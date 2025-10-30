Avolta 9M 2025 Hits Record EFCF, Deleverages to 1.9x with Strong Results

Avolta AG reported a turnover of CHF 10,609 million for 9M 2025, with a CORE revenue growth of 5.8% and organic growth of 5.4%.

The company achieved a record EFCF of CHF 503 million, with an EFCF conversion rate of 47.2%.

Avolta's CORE EBITDA was CHF 1,065 million, resulting in a margin of 10.2%, an increase of 30 basis points year-over-year.

The company's leverage decreased to 1.9x, within its target range of 1.5-2.0x, and it executed a share buyback program totaling CHF 129 million.

Avolta confirmed its medium-term targets, expecting organic growth of 5%-7% annually and CORE EBITDA margin improvement of 20-40 basis points.

The company expanded its global presence, securing new contracts in North America and entering the Japanese market, while also launching a loyalty program with over 15 million members.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Avolta is on 30.10.2025.




