Avolta 9M 2025 Hits Record EFCF, Deleverages to 1.9x with Strong Results
Avolta AG's impressive 9M 2025 results highlight robust growth and strategic expansion, with record earnings and new market ventures.
- Avolta AG reported a turnover of CHF 10,609 million for 9M 2025, with a CORE revenue growth of 5.8% and organic growth of 5.4%.
- The company achieved a record EFCF of CHF 503 million, with an EFCF conversion rate of 47.2%.
- Avolta's CORE EBITDA was CHF 1,065 million, resulting in a margin of 10.2%, an increase of 30 basis points year-over-year.
- The company's leverage decreased to 1.9x, within its target range of 1.5-2.0x, and it executed a share buyback program totaling CHF 129 million.
- Avolta confirmed its medium-term targets, expecting organic growth of 5%-7% annually and CORE EBITDA margin improvement of 20-40 basis points.
- The company expanded its global presence, securing new contracts in North America and entering the Japanese market, while also launching a loyalty program with over 15 million members.
