KION's Q3 Surge: Record Order Growth in 2025's First 9 Months!

KION Group's order intake increased significantly to €8.882 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up from €7.506 billion in 2024.

Revenue slightly decreased to €8.200 billion from €8.435 billion in 2024, with a decline in both operating segments.

Adjusted EBIT was €575.4 million, down from €666.7 million in 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.0% compared to 7.9% in 2024.

Free cash flow remained high at €392.8 million, although it decreased from €431.3 million in 2024.

The efficiency program's expected expenses were reduced to €170-190 million, with savings targets remaining intact.

KION Group refined its 2025 outlook, narrowing revenue, adjusted EBIT, and ROCE expectations, while increasing the outlook for free cash flow.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 30.10.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.001,30PKT (-0,78 %).





