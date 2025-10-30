    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKion Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kion Group
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    KION's Q3 Surge: Record Order Growth in 2025's First 9 Months!

    KION Group's financial journey in 2025 is marked by a surge in order intake, a slight revenue dip, and strategic adjustments to maintain stability and growth.

    KION's Q3 Surge: Record Order Growth in 2025's First 9 Months!
    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • KION Group's order intake increased significantly to €8.882 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up from €7.506 billion in 2024.
    • Revenue slightly decreased to €8.200 billion from €8.435 billion in 2024, with a decline in both operating segments.
    • Adjusted EBIT was €575.4 million, down from €666.7 million in 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.0% compared to 7.9% in 2024.
    • Free cash flow remained high at €392.8 million, although it decreased from €431.3 million in 2024.
    • The efficiency program's expected expenses were reduced to €170-190 million, with savings targets remaining intact.
    • KION Group refined its 2025 outlook, narrowing revenue, adjusted EBIT, and ROCE expectations, while increasing the outlook for free cash flow.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 30.10.2025.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.001,30PKT (-0,78 %).


    Kion Group

    +0,17 %
    +5,36 %
    +1,19 %
    +11,49 %
    +63,19 %
    +156,12 %
    -12,75 %
    +41,40 %
    +112,96 %
    ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    KION's Q3 Surge: Record Order Growth in 2025's First 9 Months! KION Group's financial journey in 2025 is marked by a surge in order intake, a slight revenue dip, and strategic adjustments to maintain stability and growth.