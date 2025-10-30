    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlzchem Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Alzchem Group
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Alzchem's 12% EBITDA Surge Signals Record 2025 Ahead

    Alzchem Group AG showcases robust growth, with sales climbing and profits soaring, as it capitalizes on its thriving Specialty Chemicals segment.

    Alzchem's 12% EBITDA Surge Signals Record 2025 Ahead
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Alzchem Group AG reported a 2% increase in group sales to EUR 424.8 million for the first nine months of 2025.
    • EBITDA rose by 12% to EUR 86.2 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin increase from 18.5% to 20.3%.
    • Consolidated net income increased by 20% to EUR 46.8 million, driven by strong performance in the Specialty Chemicals segment.
    • The Specialty Chemicals segment saw a sales increase of approximately 9% to EUR 281.6 million, with EBITDA reaching EUR 78.0 million.
    • Free cash flow remained positive at EUR 48.1 million, despite record investments of EUR 67.4 million for expanding production capacities.
    • Alzchem confirms its forecast for 2025, expecting sales growth to around EUR 580 million and EBITDA to approximately EUR 113 million.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 30.10.2025.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.894,42PKT (-0,71 %).


    Alzchem Group

    +0,20 %
    -3,42 %
    +2,47 %
    +5,06 %
    +168,58 %
    +839,40 %
    +747,59 %
    +192,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Alzchem's 12% EBITDA Surge Signals Record 2025 Ahead Alzchem Group AG showcases robust growth, with sales climbing and profits soaring, as it capitalizes on its thriving Specialty Chemicals segment.