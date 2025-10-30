Alzchem's 12% EBITDA Surge Signals Record 2025 Ahead
Alzchem Group AG showcases robust growth, with sales climbing and profits soaring, as it capitalizes on its thriving Specialty Chemicals segment.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Alzchem Group AG reported a 2% increase in group sales to EUR 424.8 million for the first nine months of 2025.
- EBITDA rose by 12% to EUR 86.2 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin increase from 18.5% to 20.3%.
- Consolidated net income increased by 20% to EUR 46.8 million, driven by strong performance in the Specialty Chemicals segment.
- The Specialty Chemicals segment saw a sales increase of approximately 9% to EUR 281.6 million, with EBITDA reaching EUR 78.0 million.
- Free cash flow remained positive at EUR 48.1 million, despite record investments of EUR 67.4 million for expanding production capacities.
- Alzchem confirms its forecast for 2025, expecting sales growth to around EUR 580 million and EBITDA to approximately EUR 113 million.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 30.10.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.894,42PKT (-0,71 %).
